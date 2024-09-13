Leo: You'll have plenty of time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. A pleasant surprise awaits as you may receive unexpected money from a debtor, bringing you joy. However, be mindful not to let friends take advantage of your generosity. Love will fill the air around you, making it a day to cherish the bliss of romance. Favourable planetary alignments will provide you with many reasons to feel content. You'll truly appreciate the blessing of marriage today. Spending time with friends will be the perfect way to ward off loneliness, making it a valuable investment of your time. Remedy: Repairing old and worn-out books at home will create lasting and memorable moments for your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.