Leo: Take time to relax today and find joy in the company of close friends and family. If you’ve been spending money carelessly, you may come to realize its value as an urgent financial need could arise. Your spouse will remain supportive and cooperative, even if your behavior has been unpredictable. Cultivate a habit of falling in love with life and the people around you each day—it will add warmth to your relationships. Avoid getting involved in gossip or rumors, as they can drain your energy and peace of mind. You may feel stressed due to your spouse's declining health today, so offer them your care and attention. Procrastination can lead to setbacks; practicing meditation and yoga can help you overcome it and build focus. Remedy: Regularly worship Lord Hanuman to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.