Leo: It’s a great day for your health. Your positive mindset will act as a boost, keeping you confident throughout the day. However, financial difficulties may affect your ability to think clearly. Attending social events will help you expand your circle of friends and acquaintances. You might feel a bit down, missing someone special, making even smiles and laughter feel hollow. On the bright side, you'll be able to tackle several small but important tasks that have been pending. If you’re travelling, double-check that you have all your important documents. While your neighbours may try to stir trouble in your married life, your strong bond will be difficult to break. Remedy: Wearing shoes that combine black and white colours will help strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.