Leo: Your habit of taking care of your health and conserving energy will prove highly beneficial as you prepare for a long journey. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll handle any tiredness with ease. While you may feel like travelling and spending money, you could regret it later if you're not careful. Grandchildren will bring you great joy today. Any past complaints or misunderstandings in your relationship will fade away, making it a wonderful day. Businesspeople may experience sudden, unexpected profits or a financial windfall. You might spend time with a friend today, but it's wise to avoid consuming alcohol, as it would be unproductive. In married life, what once seemed mundane can become meaningful, and today you may experience that deeply. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead for financial success.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.