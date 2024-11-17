Leo: Prioritize your health today. A financial boost is likely, easing many of your monetary concerns. Relatives may step forward to offer support when needed. Avoid disappointing your partner, as it could lead to regret later. Progress at work is on the horizon, and efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring rewarding results. While family matters might create tension in your married life, you and your spouse will handle the situation wisely and harmoniously. Remedy: Pour water into a money plant to attract prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.