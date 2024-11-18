Leo: Start your day with some exercise—it’s time to focus on feeling good about yourself. Make it a daily habit and stick to it. Be cautious with financial matters today, as there’s a chance of money loss. Pay close attention while making transactions or signing documents. Unexpected good news later in the day will bring joy and excitement to your family. A thoughtful message or communication from your partner will uplift your spirits. At work, your rivals may face the consequences of their negative actions. The day looks promising, allowing you to spend some quality time with yourself. Rekindle your love for your spouse as the day deepens your bond. Remedy: Wear clean and well-maintained clothes to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm.