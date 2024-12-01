Leo: Engage in outdoor sports to refresh yourself, and consider incorporating meditation and yoga into your routine for added benefits. Businesspeople may experience profits today, bringing cheer to many. This is also an ideal time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents, gaining their trust and support. Social barriers might hold you back, but at work, you could land a task you’ve always wished for. Travel, entertainment, and socializing are likely to fill your day, adding variety. However, stress from your spouse might affect your health, so take care of your well-being. Tip for a harmonious love life: Plant and nurture yellow flowering plants at home to enhance love and positivity in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.