Leo: Outdoor sports may appeal to you today, and practicing meditation and yoga will bring positive benefits. If you've been spending money recklessly, you'll come to realize how difficult it is to earn and save, especially when unexpected financial needs arise. Be mindful of criticizing others, as relatives may not appreciate it. It’s important to understand that finding faults in others is a waste of time and doesn't bring any benefit—it's better to change this habit. Personal guidance can help improve your relationships. If you often feel overwhelmed by social interactions and crave solitude, today will be ideal, as you'll get plenty of time to yourself. If you think married life is about compromises, today you'll discover that it can be one of the best experiences. Spending time with children may also bring you peace and happiness. Remedy: Donate white dhotis with black borders to saints to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.