Leo: Your family may have high expectations of you, which could feel overwhelming or frustrating at times. Be cautious with financial matters today, as there is a risk of monetary loss. Remain vigilant while making transactions or signing documents. Love and companionship will deepen, and you may enjoy a romantic candlelight meal with your partner. You will prioritize your own peace of mind over others' opinions today, opting to spend your free time in solitude rather than socializing. This evening might turn out to be one of the most memorable ones with your spouse. Unemployed individuals may face challenges in finding their desired job, so it’s essential to put in extra effort and remain persistent. Remedy: Drink water stored in copper vessels to enhance your health and protect yourself from diseases.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.