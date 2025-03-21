Leo: Channel your high energy into something productive today. You may receive valuable support from your brother or sister, leading to beneficial outcomes. A letter or message will bring joyful news for the entire family. Your actions will prevent someone from experiencing heartbreak today. If you're traveling for business, it will prove to be beneficial in the long run. After a challenging phase in your married life, brighter days are ahead. A family member may confide in you about a love-related issue—listen attentively and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: For a fulfilling love life, avoid cruelty towards animals and consider adopting a vegetarian lifestyle with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.