Leo: Include sports activities and outdoor events in your entertainment plans today. You may learn how to save and manage money wisely, which will prove beneficial. Your kindness and understanding will be appreciated, but be cautious—rushing to make judgments may create unnecessary pressure on others. An unexpected romantic spark may surprise you today. This is a great time to build professional connections internationally. Before starting any new project, consult those with significant experience in the field. If possible, meet them today to seek their advice. You'll witness an exceptionally romantic side of your partner today. Remedy: Wear a gold chain that touches your abdomen to promote good health and a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.