Leo: Your playful, childlike spirit will shine through, putting you in a cheerful mood. Businesspersons may receive financial support through a close friend today, helping to resolve several challenges. Your friends will readily offer their help if needed. You may find it hard to pass the time without your beloved. Your communication skills and work ethic will stand out and leave a positive impression. However, a lighthearted conversation could take an unexpected turn, bringing up an old issue and leading to an argument. If someone approaches you for a discussion when you're not in the mood, respond calmly and explain your feelings. Remedy: Show respect to scholars and judges as a gesture of gratitude for the wisdom they share.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.