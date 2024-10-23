Leo: Today's entertainment should focus on sports activities and outdoor events. Avoid making any long-term investments, and instead, spend some enjoyable time with a close friend. This is also a good time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents and gain their support. You may feel a sense of emptiness without your partner's presence today. However, you'll be in a strong position to gather a team and work toward a shared goal. Surprise your spouse by taking time off from work to spend quality moments with them. However, your marriage might feel the need for some space today. Remedy: Apply a Tilak of white sandalwood paste on your forehead before meeting your lover to strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 1 pm.