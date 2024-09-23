Leo: Your friends will be supportive and keep your spirits high. Be mindful of your tendency to live in the moment and spend excessively on entertainment. An invitation to an award function for your child will bring you immense joy, as they meet your expectations and make you proud. However, you may face misunderstandings in your love life. Despite a heavy workload, you'll feel energetic at work and might even finish all tasks ahead of schedule. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality will leave you satisfied. A disagreement with relatives could arise today, but by the end of the day, everything will be peacefully resolved. Remedy: To ensure a steady flow of money, avoid eating bananas on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.