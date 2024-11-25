Leo: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health fully supporting your efforts. Several new financial opportunities may come your way, but it's important to carefully evaluate the pros and cons before committing. Your family will hold a special place in your heart today. Avoid overly sentimental remarks with your partner to maintain harmony. Focus on executing your plans rather than just formulating them. Business-related travel could bring long-term benefits. You will also enjoy a peaceful and relaxed time with your spouse. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.