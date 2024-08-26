Leo: Quit smoking to maintain good physical health. If you’ve invested money based on advice from someone unfamiliar, you’re likely to see gains today. Expect a day full of happiness as your spouse goes out of their way to bring you joy. Any complaints or grudges in your relationship will disappear on this wonderful day. At work, your colleagues will pay close attention to what you say. Consider making changes to enhance your appearance and attract potential partners. Your spouse is in the mood to surprise you with love, so be supportive. Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds with flour to make soft balls and feed them to fish for better health benefits.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM