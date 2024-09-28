

Leo: Excessive worrying may disrupt your peace of mind, so try to manage stress, as anxiety can negatively affect your health. If you invested money based on advice from a stranger, you are likely to see positive returns today. Social events may present opportunities to connect with influential people. A thoughtful message or call from your partner will boost your spirits. In your free time, you’ll enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky, taking in the fresh air. You’ll feel mentally at ease, which will benefit you throughout the day. If you've been feeling weighed down for a while, today will feel like a turning point, bringing a sense of blessing. Spending time with friends will not only lift your mood but will also be the best way to avoid loneliness. Remedy: Show kindness and offer help to widows to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.