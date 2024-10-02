Leo: Shift your mindset toward positivity as you confront the daunting monster of fear; otherwise, you risk becoming a victim of this powerful force. Today, your parents may express concern over your extravagant spending, which could lead to their frustration. Be cautious about indulging in outdoor activities at the expense of your studies, as this might further upset them. Striking a balance between planning your career and enjoying leisure activities is crucial to keeping your parents happy. Your love life will soar to new heights, starting with a smile from your partner and ending with dreams of each other. You’ll feel energized throughout the day, especially at work. Amid your busy schedule, make time for your children; spending time with them will help you appreciate what truly matters. However, be prepared for some stress in your relationship with your spouse, as there may be lingering discord. To enhance your health, enjoy the benefits of milk and yogurt.

Lucky colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 PM to 4 PM.