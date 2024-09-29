Leo: Resolve any lingering tensions to achieve mental peace. Avoid making investments in land or property today, as it could lead to unfavourable outcomes. You’ll be happy to hear about your sister's upcoming marriage, though the thought of being apart from her may bring some sadness. Instead of worrying about the future, focus on enjoying the present. Your day may face some disruptions due to involvement from your spouse's family members. Dedicated professionals may receive promotions and financial rewards. Your communication skills will shine today. While you might initially feel uncomfortable with something your spouse does, you’ll later realize it was for the best. Remedy: To attract wealth, incorporate white sandalwood, gopi chandan, and vermillion into your daily worship and rituals.

Lucky Colour: Pastel.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.