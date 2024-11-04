Leo: Frequent stress or anxiety may drain your energy and affect clear thinking. Keep a positive mindset to boost your resilience. A sudden inflow of funds will help cover bills and immediate expenses. A friend's troubles may weigh on your mind. Your partner will surprise you with something special today. To excel at work, consider incorporating new technologies and stay up-to-date with the latest skills. Your quick response to challenges will earn you recognition. Your partner is in a great mood, so help make this a memorable day together. Remedy: Storing water in a green glass bottle in sunlight and then using it will bring happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.