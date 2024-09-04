Leo: Today's entertainment should involve sports and outdoor activities. If you have a pending legal case related to financial matters, the court is likely to rule in your favour, benefiting you financially. Despite your efforts, the people you live with might not be entirely pleased with you. However, you and your partner will dive deep into love, experiencing its heights. You'll have the energy and expertise to boost your earning potential today. While you often prioritize your family's needs over your own, today you'll find some time for yourself and explore a new hobby. Even if the world were to end today, you'd remain happily in your partner's embrace. Remedy: Feed brown cows with wheat, maize, and jaggery for a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 p.m. to 6.15 p.m.