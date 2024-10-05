Leo: The blessings of a saintly person will bring you peace of mind today. It’s important to manage your finances carefully and spend wisely, or you may regret it later. This is a great day to naturally attract the attention of others with minimal effort. Be mindful of your behavior, as it won’t take much to upset your partner today. You may find yourself caught up in unimportant activities, leaving little room for productivity. Challenges in your marriage could arise and might feel hard to control. However, spending time with children can bring you joy and a sense of calm. Remedy: For greater harmony in your love life, eat a little sugar before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.