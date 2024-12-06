Leo: You are likely to recover from a physical illness, enabling you to participate in sports competitions. However, those engaging in tax evasion should be cautious, as it could lead to serious trouble. Avoid such actions to stay out of harm’s way. An evening at the movies or a dinner date with your spouse will help you relax and lift your spirits. Meanwhile, your partner might be upset due to family issues. Try to comfort them through open communication. Students may struggle to concentrate on their studies today and could end up wasting valuable time with friends. On the marital front, work pressures that have been straining your relationship will finally ease, resolving past grievances. You may also receive a long-awaited phone call that brings back cherished memories, leaving you feeling nostalgic. Remedy: Share and enjoy sweets or savouries made of gram flour to enhance joy and happiness in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm and 4 pm.