

Leo: Put your high confidence to good use today. Even with a busy schedule, you'll manage to recharge your energy. If you're involved in a money-related court case, the decision is likely to go in your favor, leading to financial gains. Although it’s a productive day, someone you trust may disappoint you. Romance may feel a bit strained, and even thoughtful gifts may not have the desired effect. You have the potential to achieve a lot, so pursue the opportunities that come your way. However, it's essential to give time to the relationships and people you value most. Due to stress, you may have an unnecessary argument with your spouse today. Remedy: Feed tandoori rotis to a reddish-brown dog to bring more sweetness into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.