Libra: Your friends will be supportive and will help keep your spirits high. Make sure to invest your money wisely. Receiving an invitation to your child's award ceremony will bring you great joy, as you witness your dreams coming true through their achievements. However, your romantic relationship may face some challenges today. People of this zodiac sign often find themselves enjoying time with friends but also cherish moments of solitude. You'll manage to carve out some "me" time from your busy schedule. Your spouse might spend a lot of time with their friends today, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Late-night chats on your smartphone are fine in moderation, but overdoing it could lead to some issues. Remedy: Deepen your love life by wearing blue shoes.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.