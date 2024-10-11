Libra: Attending a social gathering today can help uplift your mood. You may receive financial benefits with the help of your siblings, so don't hesitate to seek their advice. However, an old acquaintance might cause some issues, so use your judgment wisely in both personal and romantic matters. Focus on completing your tasks on time today, as someone at home is eagerly waiting for your attention. Your spouse will be very supportive, giving you plenty of time to share your thoughts and feelings. Additionally, you’ll have a warm, friendly conversation with your father, which will bring joy to him. Remedy: To improve your career prospects, float an empty mud pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.