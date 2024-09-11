Libra: You’ll have high energy today, so use your creative ideas to earn some extra money. Your partner will be supportive and helpful. A phone call from your beloved or spouse will brighten your day. At work, you'll find that colleagues and seniors are very cooperative, helping your tasks move forward smoothly. You can enjoy a relaxing day by reading an interesting magazine or novel. Your parents might give your spouse a special blessing or gift, which will positively impact your married life. Remedy: Place a red glass bottle filled with water in the sun and drink the water daily for vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.