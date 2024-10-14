Libra: You will feel energetic and agile throughout the day, with good health supporting all your activities. Financial gains may come your way through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Your sharp wit will lift the mood around you, spreading positivity. Expect a day filled with happiness, perhaps highlighted by a delightful message. However, you may encounter some resistance from senior colleagues. Stay calm and composed to handle the situation smoothly. Be mindful of your words around family, as an unintentional remark could hurt their feelings. If this happens, you'll likely spend the rest of the day making amends. On a brighter note, today you will feel deeply connected to your spouse, realizing that the promises made during your marriage still hold true. You'll recognize your partner as your true soulmate. Remedy: To enhance professional success, distribute yellow sweets like laddoos or bundis at sacred spaces.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.