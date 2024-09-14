Libra: Stick to your exercise routine and avoid a high-calorie diet to maintain your health. Keep your financial plans and future goals private for now. Your children may not meet your expectations today, but instead of being disappointed, encourage them to pursue your shared dreams. There's a good chance you’ll encounter someone special today. Time moves swiftly, so learn to use it wisely and make the most of every moment. Although men and women are often seen as different, today you’ll experience a deep connection that transcends these differences. It's never too late to plan for a better future, and today could be the perfect time to strategize for a bright tomorrow for both you and your family. Remedy: For financial prosperity, greet the rising sun while chanting "Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha."

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.