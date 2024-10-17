Libra: Boost your optimism to enhance your confidence and adaptability. Let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and the desire for revenge—they only hold you back. Channel your creativity to explore new ways of earning extra income. Rely on the support of your family to take care of your essential needs. Romantic thoughts and social interactions may occupy your mind, even if some tasks are still pending. This is an ideal day to launch new projects and put your plans into action. However, stay mindful—an unnecessary argument might arise, which could spoil your mood and waste your valuable time. Your spouse will make extra efforts to bring joy into your day. Remedy: For family harmony, extend your help to important female relatives like your daughter, aunt (on either parent's side), or sister-in-law (spouse’s sister).

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.