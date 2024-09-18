Libra: Your spouse's cheerful mood is likely to brighten your day. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you make today will help you navigate any future challenges. There may be some disagreements with family members, but don't let it disturb your peace of mind. There’s a possibility someone might propose to you. Support from both seniors and colleagues at work will boost your confidence. You could enjoy a relaxing day reading an engaging magazine or novel. Your spouse will express their appreciation, praising your qualities and falling in love with you all over again. Remedy: For stronger family bonds, keep the roots of a banana tree in your home or office.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.