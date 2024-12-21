Libra: The support of influential individuals will significantly boost your morale. Investments in real estate are likely to yield lucrative returns. Plan something exciting and entertaining for the latter part of the day. A delightful surprise might await you when you check your partner's recent social media updates. Take this opportunity to reassess your strengths and future goals. The day promises to be a beautiful one with your spouse, filled with memorable moments. During a trip, you may encounter a charming stranger, leading to enriching experiences. Remedy: Ensure harmony in family life by regularly reciting Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm.