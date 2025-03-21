Libra: Today, your confidence will soar, paving the way for progress. Someone with ambitious plans may catch your interest—be sure to verify their credibility before making any investments. Strengthening your bond with your spouse will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity at home, while personal guidance can help deepen your relationship. If you have free time, you might consider watching a movie, but you may end up feeling it was not worth it. Instead, planning your day more productively could be beneficial. Your spouse may rekindle the romance of your early days together, making for a nostalgic and loving experience. Remedy: Start your day by greeting the rising sun while chanting ॐ घृणि सूर्याय नमः (Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha) to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.