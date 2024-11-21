Libra: You may experience relief from a prolonged illness today. Savings you've accumulated over time might come in handy, though the associated expenses could dampen your mood. Friends could help you establish valuable connections, opening doors to new opportunities. Your partner may have specific expectations from you today that you might find difficult to meet, which could lead to some disappointment. For those seeking employment, persistence and extra effort are key to achieving success. Hard work will pave the way to your desired outcome. If you've been longing for exciting changes in life, today may bring some refreshing moments. With your spouse, you might reminisce about your younger days and enjoy playful, carefree moments together. Remedy: Installing a Mangal Yantra at home or in your workplace could bring good fortune for your career and business.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.