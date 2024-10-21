Libra: Keep disruptive emotions and impulsive actions under control. Clinging to outdated ideas can hinder your growth, slow down progress, and block new opportunities. Opting for conservative investments will bring steady financial gains. Household responsibilities may feel overwhelming today, contributing to mental fatigue. However, a thoughtful message or meaningful conversation with your partner or loved one will lift your spirits. You may find yourself orchestrating significant land deals and successfully managing entertainment-related ventures. Be mindful of your words, as an unintentional remark could hurt the feelings of family members. If that happens, you'll likely spend time mending the situation. While humorous takes on married life are common, today you'll experience an emotional moment, gaining a deeper appreciation for the beauty and meaning of your relationship. Remedy: Offer a coconut to flowing water to promote well-being and maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.