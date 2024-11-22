Libra: You need to manage your emotions effectively. Significant progress is possible if you focus on long-term investments. For some, a new addition to the family will bring joy and a reason to celebrate. Your love life is set to improve as you foster a deeper connection. Today promises to be full of laughter and positivity, with most things going your way. Your marriage will feel especially fulfilling and harmonious. Prioritize getting a good night's sleep—it will do wonders for your health. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider tying black and white threads around both your toes.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.