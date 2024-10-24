Libra: You’ll have plenty of time for yourself today, so consider going for a long walk to boost your health. However, financial worries might weigh on your mind. It could help to talk things over with a trusted friend or advisor. Make sure to dedicate quality time to your family—let them know how much they mean to you and avoid giving them any reason to feel neglected. Interestingly, some of your intimate desires may come to life today, so embrace the moment. Keep an open mind, as fresh money-making ideas might pop up. Be careful with your words while interacting with family members—unnecessary arguments could drain your energy and time. On the bright side, your spouse will make you feel truly special today, as if you’re the most important person in their world. Remedy: Improve your financial situation by gifting, donating, or using fragrant items such as perfume, incense sticks, or camphor.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.