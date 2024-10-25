Libra: Your polite behavior will be well-appreciated, and many will offer you words of praise. Married individuals under this zodiac sign may receive financial support from their in-laws today. However, be mindful of your words, as they may unintentionally hurt your grandparents’ feelings. At times, silence is wiser than speaking without purpose -- after all, meaningful actions give life its true essence. Show your loved ones that you care for them sincerely. A harsh attitude toward the person you deeply care about could disrupt the harmony in your relationship, so practice patience and kindness. You will have plenty of time to spend with your spouse today, and your partner will feel deeply cherished by the love and attention you provide. That said, things may not go entirely as planned in your married life, so tread carefully. Cooking a special meal together can rekindle warmth and enhance your bond.

Remedy: Offering tandoori rotis to a reddish-brown dog may help bring sweetness and harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.