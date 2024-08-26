Libra: Your mind will be open to positive influences today. Though unexpected visitors might drop by, their presence could bring you financial benefits. Friends and your partner will bring you comfort and happiness on an otherwise slow day. You may find yourself lost in romantic thoughts and nostalgic memories. It's a favorable day for those in retail or wholesale. Consider spending your free time with close friends. If you've ever thought marriage is just about physical attraction, today will reveal the deeper meaning of true love. Remedy: Apply a touch of red vermillion to your forehead before stepping out to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM.