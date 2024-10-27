Libra: Elders should channel their energy into positive activities to see great results. You and your spouse might have a productive discussion about finances and future planning. Some pending household tasks will need your attention. A look at recent social media posts from your partner may bring a delightful surprise. Mental clarity will give you an advantage in business, helping clear up any lingering doubts. Take some time for yourself and avoid outside influences, as people may try to stir up issues in your relationship. Trust your own judgment over others' advice. Remedy: For better career prospects, release an empty clay pot with a lid into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.