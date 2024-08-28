Libra: Your health is in excellent condition. Today is a good day to raise capital, collect outstanding debts, or seek funding for new projects. Any new relationship you start today is likely to be long-lasting and highly beneficial. Be mindful of your clothing choices, as wearing something your partner dislikes might upset them. It's a favorable day for retailers and wholesalers. Approach the day with caution, relying more on your mind than your heart. You might face some stress with your partner if your domestic help doesn’t show up for work today. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by gifting your partner yellow clothing or fabrics.

Lucky Color: Blue

Lucky Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM