Libra: Spending time playing with kids can provide a wonderful healing experience. Today, be mindful of your spending; overspending could lead to financial difficulties. Your timely assistance could prevent someone from facing misfortune. However, your relationship with your sweetheart may face strain due to outside interference. You might receive compliments at work, so keep in mind that divine help comes to those who take initiative. Your spouse may seem a bit self-centered today. To enhance your financial well-being, consider placing green stones in flower pots, using green bottles for plants, and incorporating green tiles in your bathroom.

Lucky colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 PM to 2 PM.