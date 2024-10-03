Libra: Your friends will be supportive and help keep your spirits high. Consider saving your extra money in a secure place that offers potential for future returns. However, your spouse's health might cause some concern and may require medical attention. Be careful not to impose your views on your partner, as this could lead to serious conflicts. Engage in creative work, as it will bring you fulfillment. Your quick thinking and problem-solving abilities will earn you recognition. However, differences of opinion could spark a disagreement with your partner today. Remedy: For increased family harmony and well-being, avoid alcohol consumption at home. The Sun, being a sattvic (pure) planet, opposes tamasic (negative) substances like alcohol.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5.15 pm.