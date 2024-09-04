Libra: Avoid wasting time criticizing others, as it could negatively impact your health. Today, it's important to discuss money investments and savings with your family; their advice could be valuable in improving your financial situation. Expect a pleasant and lively evening as guests gather at your home. However, your beloved might prefer to express their thoughts rather than listen to yours, which could upset you. It's a day for careful decisions, so hold off on presenting your ideas until you're confident they won't fail. You have pending issues that need attention, so start thinking positively and take action today. An old friend might visit, bringing back beautiful memories with your life partner. Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and a silver-foiled Chola to Lord Hanuman for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.