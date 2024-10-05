Libra: For those with high blood pressure, moderate red wine can help manage blood pressure and cholesterol, while also providing relaxation. With support from a close relative, you could see success in your business today, leading to financial gains. Focus on the needs of others, but avoid being overly generous with children, as it may lead to complications. Be cautious not to rush into any decisions in love. Your mind will be filled with great ideas, and the activities you choose could bring unexpected rewards. However, keep an eye on your spouse’s health, as it may dip slightly. You’ll also come to appreciate delicious dishes as some may be prepared in your home today. Remedy: To promote harmony in family life, eat your meals while seated on a small wooden stool, without wearing footwear.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 12 pm.