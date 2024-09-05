Libra: Take some time to rest and recharge your energy. Although spending money on essential household items may cause some financial strain today, it will prevent bigger problems down the road. You might be busy with home repairs or social events. Trust your partner, and avoid unnecessary doubts about their loyalty. Work will bring you a sense of accomplishment, with appreciation from your colleagues and positive feedback from your boss. Businesspeople are also likely to see profits today. Seniors of this zodiac sign might enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Your spouse will remind you of your youthful days, bringing back fond and mischievous memories. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, plant and care for a banana tree, and offer prayers to it.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.