Libra: Your focus at work may be affected today due to some health concerns. However, it's a good day for financial matters—you can easily secure funds, collect outstanding debts, or find backing for new projects. On the family front, everything seems to be running smoothly, and you can count on their full support for your plans. Be mindful of your words when interacting with your partner—avoid harsh language. You have great potential to accomplish a lot, so make sure to pursue the opportunities that come your way. If you're thinking of spending excessive time with friends, reconsider; it could lead to challenges in the near future. Your spouse's mood may be difficult to deal with today, so try to stay calm. Remedy: Regularly consuming Triphala (a combination of three herbs) will greatly benefit your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 2.55 pm.