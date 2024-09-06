Libra: Take care of your mental health—it's essential for your spiritual well-being. The mind is the gateway to life; everything, whether positive or negative, passes through it. A clear mind helps you solve life's challenges and provides the necessary insight. Avoid the temptation to live only in the moment and refrain from excessive spending on entertainment. Your knowledge and good humor will positively influence those around you. Encourage your partner to understand your perspective, as a lack of understanding could lead to difficulties. Pay attention to tax and insurance matters, as they require your focus. Today, the love of your spouse will help you forget life's hardships. Spending time with friends is the best way to combat loneliness, and it will be your most valuable investment today. Remedy: To ensure continued financial growth, always treat Kinnars (Eunuchs) with respect, as they are associated with the planet Mercury.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm.