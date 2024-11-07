Libra: Today, unresolved issues may reappear, bringing some mental stress. However, you have a good chance of meeting your savings goals, as you’ll find an opportunity to save effectively. Domestic tasks might feel exhausting and could contribute to tension. If you spend time with friends this evening, you might find yourself in an unexpected romantic moment. At work, someone may show appreciation with a small treat or gesture. Staying on top of your tasks will leave you with valuable personal time at day’s end, unlike procrastination, which only adds to your load. You’ll also have a chance to reminisce with your spouse about cherished, romantic memories from the past. Remedy: Chant the mantra "Om Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah" for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 1.15 pm.