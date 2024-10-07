Libra: Engage in activities that help you stay calm and centered. If you're traveling, take extra precautions with your valuables, as carelessness could lead to loss or theft. Be mindful that your focus on work may strain your relationship with your spouse. However, amidst the hustle of the day, you'll realize how fortunate you are to have such a wonderful partner. At work, you might discover that someone you viewed as an adversary is actually a supporter. Your sense of humor will shine as one of your greatest strengths today. Expect a beautiful shift in your marriage, bringing more harmony into your relationship. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in your Puja room or family altar and worship it regularly to enhance success in your business or career.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am.